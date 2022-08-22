Olaplex (OLPX) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Olaplex to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 37.00 Olaplex Competitors $4.02 billion $304.02 million 35.90

Olaplex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.1% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.10% 36.89% 6.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Olaplex and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 933 970 23 2.44

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 79.57%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Olaplex beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

