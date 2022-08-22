Onooks (OOKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $66,822.00

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $66,822.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00785511 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Onooks Coin Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.
Onooks Coin Trading
