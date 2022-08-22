Opium (OPIUM) Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Opium (OPIUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $788,026.80 and $64,801.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00770780 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

Buying and Selling Opium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

