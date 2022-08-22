Opium (OPIUM) Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Opium (OPIUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $788,026.80 and $64,801.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00770780 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Opium Profile
Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.
Buying and Selling Opium
