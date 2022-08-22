Oppenheimer Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.30.

CRM opened at $183.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day moving average is $186.39. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,246,974 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,340,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $221,244,000 after buying an additional 87,298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

