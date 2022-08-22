Oppenheimer Trims BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Target Price to $6.00

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BLRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 77,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $77.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.92. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

