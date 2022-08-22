Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) vs. Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Head to Head Review

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Opthea has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Opthea and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Opthea currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.60%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.54%. Given Opthea’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opthea and Revolution Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $70,000.00 4,383.03 -$45.35 million N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 67.38 -$187.09 million ($3.03) -7.45

Opthea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Revolution Medicines -823.65% -39.20% -32.20%

Summary

Opthea beats Revolution Medicines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema DME, as well as a first in class VEGF C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF A inhibitors for the treatment of wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

