Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Tops $7.54 on Exchanges

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,127.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00129355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00081060 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io.

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications."

