Origin Sport (ORS) Price Up 62.9% This Week

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $945,413.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00055361 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000200 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

