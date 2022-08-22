Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 273,301 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 202,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 215,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 316,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,664,053. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $276.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

