Orion Capital Management LLC Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,093.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,784 shares of company stock worth $5,100,633. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.75. 68,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

