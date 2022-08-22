Orion Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.43. 400,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,685,480. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

