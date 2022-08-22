Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 918,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $140,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 70,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.35. 109,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,252,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $160.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

