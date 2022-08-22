Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 83,200 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $22.09. 394,262 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

