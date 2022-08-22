Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,398 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

