Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 110,744 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities began coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,132,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Orla Mining by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth $32,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

