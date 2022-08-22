Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 110,744 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLA shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities began coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.29.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
