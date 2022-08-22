Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Bought by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,914,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,910,000 after buying an additional 1,991,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,032 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $6,565,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 235,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR remained flat at $9.92 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -849.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

