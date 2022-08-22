Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ:OTLK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.14. 380,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,722. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $257.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 222,270 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,020,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

