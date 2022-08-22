Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 1.0 %
OXBR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
