Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 1.0 %

OXBR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.13% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

