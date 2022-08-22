PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $287,028,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.