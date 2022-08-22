Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 22,170 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Caleres worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 9.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Caleres stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.63. 18,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,562. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.50. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.
