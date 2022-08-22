Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of International Seaways worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,360. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

