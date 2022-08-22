Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 16.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 859.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 14.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.11. 6,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,227. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

