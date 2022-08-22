Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,386 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of BM Technologies worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in BM Technologies by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 581,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 321,758 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BM Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,113,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in BM Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BM Technologies by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BMTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. BM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.10.

BM Technologies Profile

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. BM Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 29.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

