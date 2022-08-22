Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Great Ajax makes up about 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.65% of Great Ajax worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

Great Ajax Stock Down 3.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of Great Ajax stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $4,896,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,655.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,722,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.52. 962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $216.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

Great Ajax Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Stories

