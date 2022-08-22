Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,431 shares during the period. Whole Earth Brands comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Whole Earth Brands worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after buying an additional 215,446 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 989,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 209,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FREE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.