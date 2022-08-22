Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 62,921 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,921 shares during the period. Comtech Telecommunications makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.77% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 80,120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 70,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comtech Telecommunications

In other news, Director Lisa Lesavoy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $188,824.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Porcelain acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Lesavoy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,824.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,770 shares of company stock worth $289,249 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CMTL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

See Also

