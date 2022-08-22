Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 98,980 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,980 shares during the quarter. inTEST makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of inTEST worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in inTEST by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 107,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,369. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

