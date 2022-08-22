Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Resources Connection worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resources Connection Stock Down 0.2 %

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

RGP stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $21.19. 2,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,197. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $708.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $217.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

