Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.21% of Mistras Group worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mistras Group by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,230. The stock has a market cap of $167.80 million, a P/E ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

