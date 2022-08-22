Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,070 shares during the period. Esquire Financial comprises about 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.28% of Esquire Financial worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.86. 78 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,707. The firm has a market cap of $322.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.90. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Research analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

