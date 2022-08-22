PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

