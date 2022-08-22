Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.7% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $95,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 12,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $605.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $11.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $501.56. 34,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.02, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $502.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.21 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

