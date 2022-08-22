PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PAR stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 399,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000.

About PAR Technology

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.