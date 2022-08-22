PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PARGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

PAR Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PAR stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PARGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 399,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000.

About PAR Technology

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

