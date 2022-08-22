Pawtocol Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $644,835.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00770666 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pawtocol Profile
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol.
Pawtocol Coin Trading
