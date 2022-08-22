PAX Gold Price Reaches $1,730.87 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,730.87 or 0.08204682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $587.95 million and $15.45 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003768 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00129179 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032593 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00081332 BTC.
PAX Gold Coin Profile
PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
