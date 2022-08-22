PAYCENT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (PYN) traded down 36% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $9,038.64 and $2.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,192.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003692 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00031936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00081474 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

