Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 484,601 shares.The stock last traded at $30.97 and had previously closed at $31.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.46.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.