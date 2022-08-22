Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Paylocity accounts for approximately 1.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Paylocity by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $258.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.08 and a 200-day moving average of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.34 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Paylocity to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.19.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,350 shares of company stock worth $17,126,916 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

