PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lifted by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

