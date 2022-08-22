PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,151,000 after buying an additional 121,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.66. 269,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,615,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at PayPal

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

