PayPie 1-Day Volume Reaches $672.00 (PPP)

PayPie (PPP) traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, PayPie has traded 70.7% lower against the US dollar. One PayPie coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $174,621.77 and approximately $672.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00129272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00081186 BTC.

About PayPie

PPP is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb.

Buying and Selling PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.