PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
PC Connection Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $52.38 on Friday. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,117,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,826,318.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,170 shares of company stock valued at $947,501 in the last 90 days. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Stories
