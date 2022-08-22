PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $52.38 on Friday. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,117,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,826,318.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,170 shares of company stock valued at $947,501 in the last 90 days. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

PC Connection Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,528,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

