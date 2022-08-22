PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $16.46 million and $99,509.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003708 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00080996 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

