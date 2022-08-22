Peony (PNY) Trading Down 47.1% Over Last Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $6,970.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 323,629,676 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

