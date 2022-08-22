PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 173.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.77. 82,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,887. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.38. The company has a market capitalization of $246.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

