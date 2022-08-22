PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Position Lowered by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after buying an additional 349,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.11.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.13. 4,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,841. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

