Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $454,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 297,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,664,053. The firm has a market cap of $275.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.