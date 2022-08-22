Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 57.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.72. 32,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.