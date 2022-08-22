Phuture Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $683,183.52 (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Phuture has a total market cap of $683,183.52 and approximately $10,156.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phuture has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Phuture coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Phuture Profile

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.

Phuture Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phuture should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

