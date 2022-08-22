Piper Sandler Lowers Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $43.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 117.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,238. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,171,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,219,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

